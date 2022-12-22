Maple Leafs hang on 4-3 over Flyers in weekday matinee

TORONTO (AP) — Goals from Calle Jarnkrok and Mitchell Marner ignited the Toronto Maple Leafs late in the second period. They then survived a late-game scare to score a 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers. In their final outing before the Christmas break, the Maple Leafs increased their victory string at Scotiabank Arena to six games and a perfect 5-0 in December. The Flyers arrived in Toronto with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

