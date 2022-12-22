Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $1.5 million for starts. A 33-year-old right-hander, Lugo went 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and three saves over 62 outings and 65 innings with the Mets last season. A converted starter, the versatile right-hander spent his first seven big league seasons with New York.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.