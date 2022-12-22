Sacred Heart defeats Holy Cross 66-62
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Led by Nico Galette’s 12 points, the Sacred Heart Pioneers defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 66-62 on Thursday. The Pioneers are now 6-8 on the season, while the Crusaders dropped to 3-10.
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Led by Nico Galette’s 12 points, the Sacred Heart Pioneers defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 66-62 on Thursday. The Pioneers are now 6-8 on the season, while the Crusaders dropped to 3-10.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.