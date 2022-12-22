FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Led by Nico Galette’s 12 points, the Sacred Heart Pioneers defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 66-62 on Thursday. The Pioneers are now 6-8 on the season, while the Crusaders dropped to 3-10.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.