Aaron Donald unlikely to return this season, McVay says

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald is unlikely to return to the Los Angeles Rams’ defense this season. Donald will miss his fourth straight game with a high ankle sprain Sunday when the Rams host the Denver Broncos. Coach Sean McVay says his seven-time All-Pro lineman and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year isn’t expected to play in the final two meaningless games of the Rams’ disastrous Super Bowl title defense. The 31-year-old Donald had never missed a game due to injury in his NFL career before this disappointing end to his ninth season.

