Andersson’s OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals, and Lukas Dostal made 42 saves for the Ducks, who have lost the first two games of of a franchise-record 10-game homestand.

