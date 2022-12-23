Brown’s 4th quarter carries Celtics past T-Wolves, 121-109

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Derrick White scored 18 and Al Horford finished with 17 points for the Celtics. Boston won for only the second time in seven games but moved back atop the NBA standings. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points, D’Angelo Russell scored 21 and Jaden McDaniels had 17. It was Minnesota’s second consecutive straight loss.

