Colts still playing to win as Chargers chase playoff spot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts haven’t changed the game plan. They’re still trying to run first. They’re still relying on a stout defense. And they’re still playing to win Monday night when they face the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s the reason interim coach Jeff Saturday changed quarterbacks this week, benching Matt Ryan in favor of Nick Foles. Indy hopes to make life difficult for the Chargers, who are hoping to clinch their first playoff spot since 2018. Los Angeles’ defense has improved lately, and the offense is more explosive thanks to the return of receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.

