Ex-Navy SEAL makes big impression on Buffalo football team

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Damian Jackson followed two tours of duty with the Navy SEALs by turning to football. He sees it as a potential career even though he never played the sport growing up. The 30-year-old University at Buffalo defensive end is set to play the final game of his college career on Tuesday, when the Bulls face Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl. Jackson is looking ahead to attracting NFL attention as a special teams player. He’s already earned the respect from Buffalo teammates and coaches for his humility and how Jackson has led by example.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.