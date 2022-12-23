Golden Knights rally to beat Blues 5-4 in shootout

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in a shootout to cap a strong game for the Vegas Golden Knights’ top line in a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues The Knights improved to 7-1 in overtime and 3-0 in shootouts. Stone and fellow top-liner Chandler Stephenson each scored in the shootout, and Vladimir Tarasenko put one in for the Blues. St. Louis heads home after a strong start to their five-game trip that finished with back-to-back-losses. The Blues had won their first three games.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.