Hartman throws 3 TD passes, Wake Forest beats Missouri 27-17

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sam Hartman completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in what was expected to be his final game with Wake Forest, a 27-17 win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl. The redshirt junior now will look at entering the NFL draft or transfer portal. Hartman threw his 108th career touchdown pass to set an Atlantic Coast Conference record on a 5-yard strike to Taylor Morin that made it 7-0 with 9:43 left in the first quarter. He had been tied with Clemson’s Tajh Boyd and ended up with 110 TD passes overall.

