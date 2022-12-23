Hornets overcome LeBron’s comeback, hold off Lakers 134-130

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets held off the Los Angeles Lakers 134-130 for only their second victory in 11 games. Gordon Hayward got the tiebreaking layup on a goaltending call against LeBron James with 6.3 seconds to play. James scored 18 of his 34 points while leading a stirring fourth-quarter comeback by the Lakers, who erased a 16-point deficit in the second half. P.J. Washington scored 24 points for Charlotte, while LaMelo Ball had 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against his hometown team. Austin Reaves scored 20 points and Russell Westbrook had 17 for Los Angeles, which has lost three straight.

