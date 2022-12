CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois junior running back Chase Brown has decided to skip the ReliaQuest Bowl and enter the NFL draft. Brown had 1,643 yards rushing this season, tops among the Power Five conferences. He announced his future plans on Twitter. Illinois is scheduled to play No. 24 Mississippi State on Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in a matchup of Big Ten and Southeastern conference teams.

