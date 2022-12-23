Nets beat Bucks, tie longest win streak in Brooklyn at 8

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 24 points, and the Nets held Giannis Antetokounmpo scoreless in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100. Brooklyn won its eighth straight to match its longest winning streak since moving from New Jersey a decade ago. Nic Claxton made his first nine shots and finished 9 for 10 for a season high-tying 19 points for the Nets, who have won 12 of their last 13 games. After scoring 91 points in the first half Wednesday against Golden State, the third-highest total in NBA history, the Nets had to win a different type of game against a Bucks team that came in with an NBA-leading 22-9 record.

