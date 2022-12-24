Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven’t knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. Coach Ron Rivera says he will make the decision next week.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.