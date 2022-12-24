Bengals force late red zone turnover, hold off Pats 22-18

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals forced a late turnover in the red zone to preserve a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots. The Bengals won their seventh straight game and remained in the driver’s seat for a second consecutive AFC North title despite nearly blowing a 22-0 halftime lead. They clinched a playoff berth by virtue of the New York Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, and they still have a chance at the conference’s top seed and a first-round playoff bye.

