Seahawks offense stalls again in 24-10 loss in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Seahawks offense struggled again on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, where it twice failed on fourth down and Geno Smith threw a pick in the end zone in a 24-10 loss. The defeat was the fifth in six games for a team that was once 6-3 and looking at a surprising playoff run. Kenneth Walker III was the lone bright spot for Seattle, running for 107 yards. But much of that came in the second half, when the Seahawks were trying in vain to dig from a 17-3 halftime hole.

