Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph’s game-ending 61-yard FG

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Kirk Cousins threw for a score to Justin Jefferson with 3 minutes left. That was set up by a blocked punt and gave the Vikings an eight-point lead. Saquon Barkley’s 27-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion pass by Daniel Jones to Daniel Bellinger tied it before the Vikings rallied again.

