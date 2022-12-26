Another QB change for Colts produces same futile results
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts tried their third starting quarterback of the season Monday night. It didn’t make a difference. Indy’s struggling offense produced just one field goal and no third-down conversions. Nick Foles threw three interceptions and was sacked seven times. For the Colts, this kind of futility has been the norm regardless of whether Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger or Foles was behind center. And with only two games remaining in this season of futility, the Colts seem to be out of options.