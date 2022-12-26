Buckeye defense motivated to limit big plays against Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State defense is looking to bounce back from its last game. That was a loss to archrival Michigan in late November. The Buckeyes surrendered a handful of big plays and more than 500 yards in offense in losing its first game of the season. The Buckeyes still made the College Football Playoff and will face No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl. They know they need to correct mistakes and limit big plays to reach the national championship game Jan. 9. If they do, their opponent could be Michigan.

