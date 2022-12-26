Chargers S James ejected after 2 personal fouls in 3 plays

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James has been ejected from the Monday night game at Indianapolis after drawing two personal foul calls in three plays. The three-time Pro Bowler was called for a facemask penalty when Michael Pittman Jr.’s helmet came off following a 7-yard catch. Two plays later, James was called for hitting a defenseless receiver with the crown of his helmet. The play sent Colts receiver Ashton Dulin to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury. James had missed the previous two games with a quadriceps injury.

