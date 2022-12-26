Late goal gives Lopetegui winning league start with Wolves

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Wolverhampton manager Julen Lopetegui has marked his Premier League debut with a dramatic stoppage-time 2-1 win at Goodison Park which ramped up the pressure on Everton coach Frank Lampard. A match low on quality appeared to be drifting toward a draw which would have been little use to either struggling side only for substitute Rayan Ait-Nouri to score on the counterattack in the fifth minute of added time. It secured only Wolves’ third league victory of the season but it succeeded in lifting the team off the bottom of the table and within just a point of 17th-place Everton.

