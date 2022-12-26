Liverpool eyes CL spots with 3rd straight league win

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Liverpool has extended its winning streak in the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 3-1 to close the gap on the top four. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk struck in the first half at Villa Park before Stefan Bajcetic scored near the end of the second. Liverpool’s third straight victory moved the club five points adrift of the Champions League spots, with Juergen Klopp’s side remaining sixth. Villa put up a fight but missed chances and lacked the quality when it mattered most.

