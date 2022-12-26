Newcastle gets 6th straight EPL win, beats Leicester 3-0

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Newcastle showed its determination to be part of the Premier League title race as it provisionally moved second with a 3-0 win at Leicester. The six-week break has not derailed what is turning out to be a memorable season under Eddie Howe. The Magpies blitzed to the three points at King Power Stadium after a sensational opening 32 minutes. Chris Wood’s penalty and a sublime strike by Miguel Almiron put Newcastle 2-0 up after only seven minutes, with Joelinton adding a third just after the half-hour mark. Newcastle’s only defeat in 16 games in the Premier League this season was at Liverpool on the final day of August. This was its sixth league win in a row.

