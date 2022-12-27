AP source: LHP Rich Hill, Pirates agree to 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rich Hill has agreed to a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, giving the Pirates another veteran arm for their rotation. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club had not announced the signing. Hill turns 43 in March. He went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 26 starts for the Boston Red Sox this year. Hill made his big league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2005. Pittsburgh will be his 12th major league team.

