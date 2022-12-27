Arvidsson, Danault power Kings past Golden Knights, 4-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and two assists, Pheonix Copley made 21 saves to win his fifth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night. Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Vilardi also scored to help the Kings improve to 5-01 in their past six games. Michael Amadio scored for the third straight game for Vegas, Brayden McNabb had a goal, and the Golden Knights started a Southern California back-to-back with their first loss in three games. Logan Thompson allowed three goals on 24 shots.

