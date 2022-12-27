Skip to Content
Celtics interim coach Mazzulla misses game with eye problem

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla missed the game Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets because of eye irritation and was replaced on the bench by assistant Damon Stoudamire.

The team made the announcement about 10 minutes before the opening tipoff. Mazzulla handled his interview on the pregame show, but was clearly uncomfortable.

Mazzulla was elevated to interim coach on the eve of training camp when head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the full season for inappropriate workplace behavior.

