Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 5:03 PM

Man United beats Forest 3-0, but Ten Hag wants a new striker

KVIA

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — As Erik ten Hag confirmed Manchester United’s ongoing search for a new striker, his existing ones made up for Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial struck first-half goals in the game at Old Trafford as United moved to within a point of fourth-place Tottenham. However, if United manager Ten Hag is to guide his team to a top-four finish in his first season at the club, he is likely to need more firepower to cover the departure of Ronaldo, who had his contract terminated last month.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content