Novak Djokovic back in Australia a year after deportation

SYDNEY (AP) — Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia almost a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination. Tennis Australia confirmed that the 35-year-old Serb arrived in Adelaide on Tuesday night. Djokovic will open his 2023 campaign in Adelaide as he prepares for a shot at a 10th Australian Open title. The 21-time major winner has been granted a visa by the Australian government and is listed to play at the Adelaide International which starts Sunday. The Australian Open runs from Jan. 16-29 in Melbourne.

