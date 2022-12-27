Rashford scores again as United beats Nottingham Forest 3-0
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored his 10th goal of the season to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Tuesday. The England international also set up Anthony Martial’s goal as United moved to within a point of fourth place in the Premier League. Substitute Fred completed the scoring late on at Old Trafford. Rashford’s goal was his second in as many games since returning from the World Cup where he scored three times for England.