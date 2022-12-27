Talbot shines as Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in shootout

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex DeBrincat had the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game slide with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins. DeBrincat and Tim Stutzle scored second-period goals for the Senators and Cam Talbot made 49 saves. Jake DeBrusk and Pavel Zacha scored in regulation for the Bruins with Zacha’s goal coming at 16:27 of the third period to tie the game 2-2. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves for the Bruins.

