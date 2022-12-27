Travel woes cancel game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Wednesday’s game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont has been canceled because the Catamounts are having weather-related travel issues. It will not be rescheduled this season. Miami is on an eight-game winning streak and is at its highest spot in the AP Top 25 since being No. 6 in December 2018. The game would have been Vermont’s first contest against a team ranked 14th or higher in the AP poll since a 61-55 loss to then-No. 7 Virginia on Nov. 19, 2019.

