Andretti partners with Taylor in sports car expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Andretti has widened his racing portfolio by partnering with perennial contender Wayne Taylor Racing in the IMSA series. Andretti will now have a presence at the top level of American sports car racing. The move comes ahead of next month’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, which will launch a new era as IMSA will use hybrid engines in its rebranded LMDh top class. Andretti is the owner of a four-car team in IndyCar. He is also trying to land a spot to field two cars in Formula One.

