Boxer Gervonta Davis jailed on domestic violence charge

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say professional boxer Gervonta Davis has been jailed in Florida after he struck a woman in the face. An arrest report obtained by The Associated Press said Davis hit the woman with a “closed hand type slap” at a home in Parkland, Florida, on Tuesday, causing a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip. The 28-year-old Davis remained in a Broward County jail Wednesday afternoon on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm. Court records did not specify an attorney for Davis. Davis is scheduled to headline a boxing event Jan 7.

