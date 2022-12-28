Charles puts up 18 as Pennsylvania beats Wilkes 93-61
PHILADELPHIA — Led by Jonah Charles’ 18 points, the Pennsylvania Quakers defeated the Wilkes Colonels 93-61 on Wednesday. The Quakers are now 7-7 with the victory.
