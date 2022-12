ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo each scored 17 points and Georgia held off Rider for a 78-72 victory. Mervin James scored six points and Allen Betrand had a 3-pointer during Rider’s 17-4 run to pull to 74-72 with 56 seconds to play, but Georgia made its last four free throws to end it. Georgia (10-3) has won six of its last seven games and is 8-0 at home. Tariq Ingraham scored 15 points to lead Rider (5-6).

