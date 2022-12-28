Higbee meshing with Mayfield, setting TE records for Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Higbee didn’t take a direct route to become the most prolific tight end in Rams franchise history. Over the past seven seasons, Higbee’s production has risen and fallen wildly depending on his health, the Rams’ game plans and the bond with his various quarterbacks. He entered this season just one touchdown behind Damone Johnson for the team record in scores by a tight end, but then he didn’t score at all until December. Higbee made up for some lost time in that Christmas game, making nine catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ rout of Denver.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.