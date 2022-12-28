Late steal preserves No. 20 Auburn’s 61-58 win over Florida

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Chris Moore got a steal in the final seconds and Wendell Green Jr. made a layup at the buzzer to cap No. 20 Auburn’s 61-58 victory over Florida in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Moore stole the ball from Gators star Colin Castleton, who was attempting to get away a potential game-winner before Jaylin Williams got in his way in the paint. He passed to Green to set up the uncontested final basket for the Tigers. Johni Broome’s layup gave Auburn a 59-58 lead with 1:16 left.

