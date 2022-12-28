Morocco threatens to skip African soccer tournament

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — After its sensational World Cup performance, Morocco might boycott the African Nations Championship next month because of a diplomatic dispute. Rival Algeria is hosting the tournament which involves players for local clubs. The Moroccan Football Federation says its team will only compete if there is a direct flight from Morocco to the Algerian city of Constantine where Morocco’s games are scheduled to be played. Moroccan military and commercial aircraft have been barred from Algerian airspace since the two neighbors severed diplomatic ties last year. Their dispute is linked to the contested Western Sahara. Algeria’s government has not responded publicly to the demand.

