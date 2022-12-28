No. 2 UConn takes charge in second half over Villanova 74-66

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 22 points to lead No. 2 UConn past Villanova 74-66 on Wednesday night in Big East action. Freshman Alex Karaban added 15 points and Andre Jackson Jr. had 10 for the Huskies. UConn is one of three remaining undefeated teams in the country along with Purdue and New Mexico. Caleb Daniels led Villanova with 23 points, Eric Dixon added 18 and Brandon Slater had 10.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.