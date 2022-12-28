Swiss skier Gut-Behrami leads Shiffrin after 1st run of GS

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami has edged Mikaela Shiffrin in the first run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom as the pair built a big lead over the rest of the field in Semmering, Austria. Gut-Behrami looked flawless on the icy Panorama course and was 0.22 seconds faster than the American. The rest were more than eight-tenths off the lead. Shiffrin led Gut-Behrami’s time throughout her run but could not match the Swiss skier’s pace at the flat bottom section. Shiffrin won Tuesday’s GS at the same venue for her 78th career World Cup win. That result left her four short of the women’s record held by Lindsey Vonn.

