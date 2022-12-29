49ers heavy favorites over Raiders after QB change

The San Francisco 49ers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. San Francisco is favored by 9 1/2 points. The 49ers defense is first in the NFL in three major categories. Las Vegas has made a quarterback change. The Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham in place of Derek Carr. Both teams are heading in different directions. The 49ers have clinched the NFC West and the Raiders will finish with a losing record after losing last weekend at Pittsburgh.

