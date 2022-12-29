Alabama, Kansas St extol virtues of opting in at Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In an age of opt outs in college football, top NFL prospects for Alabama and Kansas State are opting in at the Sugar Bowl. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. headline those players who could have skipped Saturday’s game and the risk of injury. Same goes for K-State running back Deuce Vaughn and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah. All decided to play. Anudike-Uzomah says he and Vaughn worked three years to get the Wildcats to a major bowl and that it’s a “dream” to play against Alabama.

