‘Always one step ahead’: Swiss skier Odermatt wins again

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Make it five wins in 12 starts for Marco Odermatt this season. The Swiss skier maintained his dazzling form in the last World Cup race of 2022 by dominating a super-G on one of the tour’s toughest courses. Odermatt wasn’t the fastest starter but outclassed his competitors on all other sections of the icy and demanding Stelvio. Odermatt said “it was really a nearly perfect run for me.” He added “I could push and I was somehow always one step ahead.” Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr was 0.64 seconds behind in second. Odermatt’s Swiss teammate Loic Meillard was 1.22 back in third.

