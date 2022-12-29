BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Ohio Dominican Panthers 102-65 on Thursday night led by Leon Ayers III’s 30 points. The Falcons moved to 6-7 with the victory.

