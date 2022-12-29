Barcelona, Madrid resume Spanish league fight post World Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Real Madrid resume their fight for the Spanish league title as the competition starts again following a seven-week hiatus for the World Cup. Barcelona has a two-point lead and hosts crosstown rival Espanyol at Camp Nou on Saturday. Defending champion Madrid visits Valladolid on Friday. The immediate concern of Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández is picking a player to lead his attack with Robert Lewandowski serving the first game of a three-game suspension. Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay or Ferran Torres could replace the league’s leading scorer. Karim Benzema should be ready to play after his hopes of adding a world title to his Ballon d’Or award were ruined by an injury.

