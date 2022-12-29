Brantley scores 24 as La Salle beats Howard 80-76
WASHINGTON — Led by Khalil Brantley’s 24 points, the La Salle Explorers defeated the Howard Bison 80-76 on Thursday. The Explorers are now 6-7 on the season, while the Bison fell to 7-9.
