Brown, Daye rally Coastal Carolina over Louisiana 77-76

CONWAY, S.C. — Jomaru Brown scored 28 points and Antonio Daye sank the second of two free throws with four seconds left to rally Coastal Carolina to a 77-76 victory over Louisiana in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Brown made 9 of 13 shots from the floor and all nine of his free throws for the Chanticleers (7-5). Essam Mostafa added eight points and nine rebounds. Wilfried Lakayi scored eight. Jordan Brown finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-3).

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.