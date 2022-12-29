Denver needs 3 overtimes to get past Kansas City, 85-83

By The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Bruner drilled a 3-pointer with just over a minute left in the third overtime period to lift Denver to an 85-83 win over Kansas City in a Summit League battle on Thursday night.

Bruner hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to give the Pioneers a 66-63 lead with four seconds left in regulation, but Shemarri Allen’s 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the game into overtime. Allen tied the game at 71-71 with 40 seconds left in the first overtime but missed a jumper with a second left in the second overtime with the score tied at 76-76.

Bruner, who finished with 29 points, took over the third extra period, scoring all nine Denver points in the third overtime and Lukas Kisunas blocked a putback by Babacar Diallo in the final minute, then grabbed the rebound to preserve the win.

Bruner was 7 of 19 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 13 for 13 from the line for the Pioneers (10-5, 1-1). Touko Tainamo scored 22 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Justin Mullins shot 3 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Shemarri Allen led the way for the Kangaroos (5-10, 1-1) with 34 points, six rebounds and three steals. Rayquawndis Mitchell added 14 points and six assists for UMKC. Tyler Andrews also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Denver hosts Oral Roberts while UMKC visits Omaha.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.