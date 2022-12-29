Jets look to get sputtering ground game running again

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ ground game has been grounded. A once-flourishing rushing offense is sputtering and it has the rest of the unit in a funk. The Jets have just 192 yards rushing in their past three games while averaging a dismal 3.0 yards per carry during that span. Mike LaFleur’s offense found success and balance with the running game in the middle of the season with Zach Wilson and then Mike White at quarterback. The Jets had an eight-game stretch during which they ran for 120 or more yards six times. New York has a chance to get running again Sunday when it faces Seattle’s 31st-ranked run defense.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.