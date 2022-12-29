Killorn scores in 6th round of SO, Lightning top Rangers 2-1
By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 45 saves through overtime, Alex Killorn scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 2-1. Tampa Bay won the shootout 2-1. Brayden Point scored in regulation and during the shootout for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov got his 38th assist on Point’s goal. Igor Shesterkin stopped 39 shots in regulation and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers. Shesterkin is 4-0-1 in five games against Tampa Bay.